Bexhill United ace set to miss rest of season

An influential Bexhill United footballer is expected to miss the remainder of the season through injury.

Nathan Lopez dislocated his knee during a friendly against Westfield on March 19 and now looks like being out for longer than was forecast last week.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “He swelled up to a point where they (medical staff) weren’t happy with it.

“He had an emergency MRI scan and they think the ligaments were all fine, but he might have cracked a bone, which didn’t show up in the original tests. He will be out for the rest of the season.”

Attacking full-back Lopez has been a consistently impressive performer for a Bexhill side sitting third in Southern Combination League Division One.

“It’s a shame for him because he’s had such a great season,” added Light. “It’s his first season playing left-back and I’ve not seen a better left-back in any game all season.

“At the start of the season he wasn’t in the side and Seaford put a seven-day letter in for him. We put him in at left-back and he’s just been phenomenal. Whether it’s to pass, dribble or cross, he always makes the right decision.”

Southern Combination League Division One top half standings (played-points): 1 Alfold 27-65 (+46 goal difference), 2 Steyning Town 27-64 (+42), 3 BEXHILL UNITED 27-62 (+61), 4 AFC Varndeanians 26-55 (+31), 5 Selsey 28-54 (+28), 6 Littlehampton Town 27-41 (+4), 7 Hailsham Town 28-39 (+7), 8 Wick 27-36 (-13), 9 Sidlesham 28-34 (-13).