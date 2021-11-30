Bexhill United and Bexhill College announce sponsorship deal

Bexhill College have announced that they have become the main shirt sponsor for Bexhill United until 2023. Picture courtesy of Bexhill College

The agreement which will see the college logo appear on the front of the Bexhill United first team shirt will also see the start of a closer working relationship with the college and the football club as it enters its centenary season.

Sean Noble, Bexhill College football academy manager, said: "It brings great pleasure to be able to work closely with our local football club which over the years has seen many students represent them at various age groups.

"We take great pride in seeing former students such as Dale Penn, Nathan Lopez, Corey Wheeler and Kyle Holden performing regularly for the club and we hope that this pattern continues with current football academy member Shay Hollobone a regular within the first team squad.

"We hope that with the development of a closer working relationship with the football club that we can continue to offer realistic and valuable progression pathways for our students in both a playing and employment context."

Bexhill United currently sit fourth in the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division and are on an unbeaten league run of 12 games dating back to September 15.

United manager Ryan Light said: "Everyone is really excited to have Bexhill College on board as the clubs new main sponsor.

"I would personally like to thank them for their support and we’re looking forward to working alongside them on a variety of projects that will give educational and football opportunities to the young players at our club."

Bexhill United chairman Graham Cox added: "Bexhill United has a proud youth set up and this partnership with Bexhill College is an amazing opportunity to support pathways for our many up and coming young boys and girls at the club.

"All at Bexhill United are looking forward to working with representatives from Bexhill College for the benefit of the young people and the wider community of Bexhill and surrounding areas."

The sponsorship agreement with Bexhill will run alongside and complement the colleges football academy current associations with both the Chelsea Football Club Foundation and Eastbourne Borough Football Club.