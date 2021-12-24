Bexhill United and Little Common bosses relishing festive derby

Action from Bexhill United v Little Common from the 2017-18 campaign. Picture by Simon Newstead

And the game has special meaning with it being Common’s first game at their home ground in nearly five years.

Eldridge said: "Everyone will talk about the game on December 27, and for us returning home after nearly five years is massively important and a lot of hard work has gone into making this happen.

"Playing at the Rec again is massive for the group, club and community. We want to have a good second half to the season especially at home in front of our own supporters."

And Eldridge is only focussing on his side’s performance in the big local derby.

He said: “Bexhill United are in good form but like every game we play it’s about us and what we can do and trying to play to our strengths, we will certainly be making sure we are prepared and performing to the best of our abilities.”

Covid has been a worry for a football teams across the county with games being called off every week. But Eldridge does not see it being a problem long term for the season.

He said: "Obviously Covid is very prominent at the moment and everyone’s health and safety is the most important thing and whatever is decided about playing on or not we accept as there are more important things than football.

"I don’t see the season being curtailed as in previous seasons but if there was to be a circuit breaker then we would use that as an opportunity to reset and recharge."

Pirates boss Ryan Light is also confident the season can get finished.

He said: "We’re just trying to prepare for one game at a time really, and not think too far beyond that.

"We follow the guidelines and try to keep our players safe whilst they are with us but we can’t control what they do outside of football.

"My heart sinks every time my phone goes off but I’m sure everyone is in the same boat.

"I’m confident the season can be completed but I hope and pray the situation starts to improve quickly so it can be done without any breaks and with the fans being able to attend.”

And on Monday’s game, Light said: "It’s been a brilliant season so far and being on such a good run means we go into the Christmas fixtures full of confidence.

"Based on the current league positions, people will probably see us as favourites but in a derby game I don’t think form counts for much.

"they have some good players in their squad and we know we will need to put on a strong performance on the day.

"It’s great for our supporters that the game will be played locally rather than in Eastbourne."