Bexhill United are going home - Little Common have tough week

Action from Bexhill's visit to Peacehaven / Picture: Joe Knight

Their home ground is unavailable for the first few weeks of the season but they have coped well on their travels – most recently in winning 3-2 at Peacehaven in the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday.

Light said: “We were really impressive, especially in the first half.

“I thought we moved the ball well and looked a goal threat throughout.

“We knew the first few games of this season would be about us adapting to a new level of football, but, now things have settled down, really good things are happening again on the pitch.

“Having to play away until mid September is always a hindrance and obviously we are excited to get back home next week for the first time since December last year.”

Bexhill go to Saltdean tomorrow and host Lingfield on Wednesday, both in the SCFL premier.

Evan Archibald put the Pirates ahead and the in-form striker made it two just before the hour.

Max Hollobone pulled one back but 17-year-old Aaron Cook restored the two-goal advantage.

Tyler Scafton got a second for the Magpies late on.

Meanwhile Little Common boss Russell Eldridge has been reflecting on a 1-1 draw at Horsham YMCA in the league and a penalty shootout defeat to Shoreham in the Bentley Cup after a 0-0 draw.

Eldridge said: “I thought a draw was a fair result at Horsham YMCA – we restricted them in terms of chances and got ourselves into the lead before half-time. I was disappointed with the goal we conceded as other than that Matt didn’t really have too much to do.

“I felt we were a little flat and missed the energy and spark required to win the game, but we extended our unbeaten run to five games.

“Against Shoreham it was a poor game, we lacked bravery and courage on the ball on a difficult surface and played long too often.

“Once it went to penalties it becomes a lottery. I was disappointed to exit the cup but we’ll regroup and recover.” Eldridge takes Common to Hassocks tomorrow.