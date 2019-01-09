Bexhill United boss ‘heartbroken’ for players after late defeat

Bexhill United Football Club manager Ryan Light said he was heartbroken for his players after last night’s (Tuesday’s) agonising late defeat.

The Pirates conceded a 90th minute goal to lose 1-0 at home to fellow high-flyers Alfold in Southern Combination Football League Division One.

Light said: “I’m heartbroken for them (the players) because I thought what a performance that was second half. Maybe the best 45 minutes we’ve played this season, wave after wave of attacks. I’m really proud to be their manager tonight.

“First half they (Alfold) started like a steam train. They were out of the blocks quickly and we had to really adjust to stay with them. I was delighted with the way we did that, we got nice and compact.

“They reduced us to hitting them on the break, but I thought we looked quite dangerous and started to get a foothold in the game. I was more than happy with 0-0 at half time.

“Second half from the first whistle to the 44th minute and even after the goal in stoppage time it was one-way traffic.

“There hasn’t been many times this season where we haven’t got what we deserved, but today was a real kick in the guts.”

Bexhill dropped below Alfold to third in the table and they remain four points behind leaders Steyning Town.

“It was the best game I’ve seen at this level in terms of the quality on both sides, the tactics employed by both managers, the technical ability of the players,” added Light. “I’ve seen many a Ryman League game nowhere near as good as this.”

Southern Combination League Division One top half standings (played-points): 1 Steyning Town 19-47 (+31 goal difference), 2 Alfold 18-44 (+36), 3 BEXHILL UNITED 19-43 (+39), 4 AFC Varndeanians 18-38 (+26), 5 Selsey 19-34 (+18), 6 Hailsham Town 19-29 (+7), 7 Seaford Town 18-28 (-1), 8 Littlehampton Town 18-26 (+1), 9 Wick 18-25 (-6).