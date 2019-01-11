Bexhill United boss: I’m even more convinced we’ll be up there

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light says he’s even more convinced the football club will be in title contention at the end of the season despite suffering a painful midweek defeat.

The Pirates conceded a 90th minute goal to lose 1-0 at home to Alfold in Southern Combination League Division One on Tuesday night.

Third-placed Bexhill are four points behind leaders Steyning Town and one adrift of second-placed Alfold having played a game more than the latter.

See also: * Bexhill United boss ‘heartbroken’ for players after late defeat

* Bexhill United beaten by late Alfold winner

* Bexhill United beat Seaford Town in seven-goal thriller



Light said: “We’re certainly not out of it. I wondered about our staying power after Christmas, could we do it with the squad we’ve got? But I’m even more convinced we’ll be up there at the end of the season, we’ll be in the mix.

“We’ve got a squad that can go unbeaten now until the end of the season. I’ve got every trust in them.”

Bexhill haven’t dropped a point against teams outside the top five all season, but all four of their matches against the other clubs in the top four so far have ended in 1-0 defeats - one to a wonder goal, another to an individual error and Tuesday’s to a late goal.

Bexhill United full-back Nathan Lopez makes a tackle against Alfold

They will be desperate to end that record when fourth-placed AFC Varndeanians visit The Polegrove tomorrow (Saturday), kick-off 3pm.

“If we perform Saturday like we did in the second half tonight, that will be enough to beat any other team in this division,” added Light, who says Bexhill ‘would’ve been okay’ with six points from their three games in eight days, starting with last weekend’s 4-3 win over Seaford Town.

Kion Parchmont - the Caymen Islands under-20 forward who signed for Bexhill on a dual registration basis with Crowborough Athletic last month - is now back in the country, but won’t feature tomorrow as he has an important game for Stars Academy.

Wayne Giles, who hasn’t featured for several weeks now, has joined Mid Sussex League Premier Division high-flyers Hollington United.

Bexhill United captain Craig McFarlane clips the ball forward

Southern Combination League Division One top four standings (played-points): 1 Steyning Town 19-47 (+31 goal difference), 2 Alfold 18-44 (+36), 3 BEXHILL UNITED 19-43 (+39), 4 AFC Varndeanians 18-38 (+26).

Bexhill United’s upcoming fixtures (league unless stated): January 12 AFC Varndeanians (h), January 19 Southwick (a), January 26 Billingshurst (h), January 29 Alfold (a) Division One Challenge Cup quarter-final, February 2 Worthing United (h), February 9 Selsey (a), February 23 Sidlesham (a).

Southern Combination League Division One top half standings (played-points): 1 Steyning Town 19-47 (+31 goal difference), 2 Alfold 18-44 (+36), 3 BEXHILL UNITED 19-43 (+39), 4 AFC Varndeanians 18-38 (+26), 5 Selsey 19-34 (+18), 6 Hailsham Town 19-29 (+7), 7 Seaford Town 18-28 (-1), 8 Littlehampton Town 18-26 (+1), 9 Wick 18-25 (-6).