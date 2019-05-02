Bexhill United boss lauds record-breaking season

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light said it’s been ‘phenomenal’ to see his team break several club records this season.

Despite narrowly missing out on the Southern Combination Football League Division One promotion places, it’s certainly been an entertaining and memorable campaign.

Light said: “The records we’ve broken have been my proudest moments. I’m not a big statistician, but I do like breaking records.

See also: * Bexhill United drop to fourth after final day defeat

* Bexhill United’s Easter victory in pictures

* Bexhill United’s top two hopes end despite victory

* Hollington United miss out on cup double



“It’s been phenomenal to see those records fall and I’m really proud it’s been my team that’s broken those records. We’ve almost set ourselves a level we can try and break next year.”

Bexhill’s fourth place finish matches their highest position since being relegated from the old Sussex County League Division One, when playing under the name of Bexhill Town, in 1993/94.

They also came fourth in Sussex County League Division Two, as Southern Combination League Division One then was, in 2010/11, albeit with 10 less points from two more matches.

Bexhill’s haul of 70 points from 32 games is the highest the club has achieved in any season in any division since joining the league, as Bexhill Town Athletic, in 1946. The previous best was 69 points from 30 matches when winning the Division Two title in 1989/90.

The 92 league goals Bexhill have scored this term is the most the club has ever netted in a Sussex County League/Southern Combination League season.

Only once has the club ever conceded less league goals in a season and that was in the aforementioned 1989/90 campaign (20 goals in 30 matches).

Bexhill also let in 29 (from 28 matches) when they finished second in Division Two in 1987/88. Thanks to the Football Club History Database website for the historic statistics.

Bexhill were the joint highest scorers in the division this season along with champions Alfold and possessed the best goal difference of any side.

“It’s been fantastic,” continued Light. “Most weeks we’ve had the privilege to sit back and enjoy the game as a supporter, and marvel at the way we attack and play football.”