Bexhill United draw with fellow high-fliers AFC Varndeanians - picture special

Bexhill United drew 2-2 in a cracking game with fellow Division 1 promotion-chasers AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.

Photographer Justin Lycett was at the game - here are his pictures. He also took pictures of a plaque celebrating 90 years of football at The Polegrove being unveiled by the mayor of Bexhill, councillor Kathy Harmer.

Kyle Holden on the ball for Bexhill United jpimedia Buy a Photo

Jamie Bunn battles for the ball jpimedia Buy a Photo

Steve Hickman jpimedia Buy a Photo

Jamie Bunn jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more