Bexhill United host Alfold in second versus third clash

Bexhill United Football Club is all set for a key second versus third encounter on home soil tonight (Tuesday).

The Pirates will entertain Alfold in a clash between the two highest scoring teams in Southern Combination League Division One. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 7.45pm.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “Whenever we play Steyning, Alfold or Varndeanians (the other teams in the division’s top four), they’re massive games now. We’re under no illusions about how big a game it is.”

Bexhill moved above Alfold into second place following their entertaining 4-3 win at home to Seaford Town on Saturday, but Alfold - who didn’t play at the weekend - have a game in hand and are only two points behind them.

Bexhill, who possess the best goal difference of anybody in the division, are four points behind leaders Steyning Town having played a match less.

Alfold have won their last seven league matches and haven’t lost in the league for three months, while Bexhill have lost only only league fixture since August.

Alfold were 1-0 winners over Bexhill in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season back at the start of August.

“They caught us a little bit cold,” added Light. “I would say the 1-0 was a little bit harsh on us, although we didn’t play well.

“They were physically strong that day and since then they’ve added a little bit more quality. I think they will be a lot better and I know for a fact we’re a lot better.

“I don’t think I can learn a lot from that because it was such a long time ago, but as a spectacle it will be a much better football match than last time.”

Georges Gouet and Casey Ham are unavailable, but Gordon Cuddington and Chris Rea should return to the Bexhill squad.

Southern Combination League Division One top half standings (played-points): 1 Steyning Town 19-47 (+31 goal difference), 2 BEXHILL UNITED 18-43 (+40), 3 Alfold 17-41 (+35), 4 AFC Varndeanians 18-38 (+26), 5 Selsey 18-31 (+16), 6 Hailsham Town 18-29 (+9), 7 Seaford Town 17-28 (0), 8 Littlehampton Town 18-26 (+1), 9 Wick 18-25 (-6).