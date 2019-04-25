Bexhill United’s Easter victory in pictures

A spectacular 25-yard free kick from Jack Shonk and Drew Greenall’s strike on the stroke of half time gave third-placed Bexhill three more Southern Combination League Division One points. Pictures by Simon Newstead
Bexhill United Football Club achieved its 22nd league victory of the season with a 2-0 win away to Hailsham Town on Easter Monday.
A spectacular 25-yard free kick from Jack Shonk and Drew Greenall’s strike on the stroke of half time gave third-placed Bexhill three more Southern Combination League Division One points. Pictures by Simon Newstead