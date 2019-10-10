Bexhill United stun previously unbeaten Mile Oak

Bexhill United continued their fine form with another excellent performance at the Polegrove on Wednesday night.

A tricky night looked on the cards for the home side as opponents Mile Oak where one of only three teams still unbeaten in the Southern Combination Football League Division one this season.

Bexhill started well, and looked more than up to the challenge with Mile Oak also looking lively from the off. Bexhill started to get on top and were very much in the ascendancy with Joel Kalambayi proving to be a real handful for the Mile Oak defenders.

After a flurry of corners and well worked attacks the break through arrived for Bexhill on 20 minutes when a perfectly delivered corner kick from Jamie Bunn was met by the impressive Chris Rea and after a goal mouth scramble was touched home at the far post by Sammy Bunn.

The relentless hard working Bexhill recaptured possession almost immediately and were really the groove at this stage, and when the ball was nicely worked to Kalambayi just inside the Mile Oak penalty area on 25 minutes the striker hit a wonderful shot which beat away goal keep Stenning and looped into the far top corner to make it 2-0.

Bexhill continued to push and were unfortunate not to be 3-0 up when a great delivery from the left by Charlie Curran was smashed home on the volley by Kalambayi only for the linesman’s flag to be raised and the goal disallowed.

Mile Oak huffed and puffed and were still trying to get a lifeline goal but other than a couple of free kicks which were delivered deep into the Bexhill box, they never really threatened Dan Rose in the Bexhill goal.

Mile Oak began the second have in determined fashion, getting at the Bexhill rear guard but failing to penetrate, and it wasn’t long until the tenacious Bunn twins and man of the match Kyle Holden got hold of things in midfield again and started to drive Bexhill forward at every opportunity.

Jack Shonk was finding more room on the right and had a few long shots flash over the crossbar, before Jamie Bunn was tripped in the box and a penalty was awarded.

The ever reliable Shonk stepped up but slipped on the wet surface as he Struck the ball which sent the penalty high and wide. Charlie Curran then looked like he might get in on the act as a pin point through ball from Sammy Bunn sent him clear, he nicked it around the on rushing goalkeeper only for a Mile Oak defender to recover and dispossess him.

Mile Oak had now changed their formation from a back three to a back four but the Pirates held strong to pull off a convincing win, their 4th in a row at home scoring 16 and conceding just 1 in the process.

Manager Ryan Light said: "It was always going to be a night were we had to be at our best and I thought we was, the football we played was a joy to watch and really eye catching but the most pleasing aspect for me was our work rate and our tenacity to win the ball back. We are in great form at the moment especially it seems at home."