Bexhill United celebrate their opening goal in the 2-1 win at home to Oakwood

Bexhill United versus Oakwood picture special

Bexhill United Football Club kept alive its hopes of finishing in the promotion places with a hard-fought 2-1 win at home to Oakwood on Saturday.

A 89th minute winner from Drew Greenall after Jack Shonk’s first half opener gave Bexhill three precious points in their penultimate home fixture of the Southern Combination League Division One season. Pictures by Simon Newstead

Bexhill United captain Craig McFarlane deals with an Oakwood ball forward
Bexhill United captain Craig McFarlane deals with an Oakwood ball forward
Horsham
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Sammy Bunn takes a tumble
Sammy Bunn takes a tumble
Horsham
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Jack McLean and Jamie Bunn go in for a tackle
Jack McLean and Jamie Bunn go in for a tackle
Horsham
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Jamie Bunn pressurises an Oakwood opponent
Jamie Bunn pressurises an Oakwood opponent
Horsham
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8