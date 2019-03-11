Bexhill United versus Oakwood picture special

A 89th minute winner from Drew Greenall after Jack Shonk’s first half opener gave Bexhill three precious points in their penultimate home fixture of the Southern Combination League Division One season. Pictures by Simon Newstead
Bexhill United Football Club kept alive its hopes of finishing in the promotion places with a hard-fought 2-1 win at home to Oakwood on Saturday.
