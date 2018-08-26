Bexhill win 7-1 for second game in a row

Bexhill United Football Club came from behind to pull off a 7-1 victory for the second successive Saturday.

And Jack Shonk again netted a hat-trick as the Pirates repeated their win at Storrington with an equally emphatic triumph against Seaford Town.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said his team could play a lot better than it had against Storrington and felt it duly did against Seaford.

He said: “Our performance was magnificent all afternoon. I can’t really fault us. I was really impressed with us. Last week at Storrington we were a little bit sluggish out of the blocks, but on Saturday we weren’t.

“There’s so much quality in there, there’s just a (good) feel around the place. We could’ve easily scored 10 by the end of the game.”

Light had watched Seaford the previous Tuesday and expected them to be competitive during the first part of the game, but Bexhill began positively with holding midfielder Kyle Holden collecting the ball off the back four and getting them playing.

But they fell behind out of nowhere in the 15th minute. Lewis McGuigan’s pass went straight to a Seaford player, who travelled forward and struck a fairly weak shot which Bexhill goalkeeper Dan Rose parried but Kelvin Lucas ran in to tuck home the rebound.

The goal seemed to stir Bexhill into action, though, and they became a bit more focused and driven in their play - and it didn’t take them long to equalise. The ball found its way to Jamie Bunn on the edge of the box and he struck a lovely shot into the bottom corner.

Bexhill went ahead after half-an-hour. Gordon Cuddington nicked the ball off a Seaford centre-half in trademark fashion and played it to Jack McLean, who made his way into the box and coolly clipped the ball over the goalkeeper.

Cuddington went off with a back injury, but Bexhill brought on the talented Liam Foster and went further ahead before the break.

A ball through the Seaford defence looked like it would run out for a goal kick, but the sliding Shonk somehow kept it in, got back to his feet, beat a defender and struck a shot which took a wicked deflection and beat the goalkeeper at the far post.

Bexhill, for whom summer signing Danny Leach featured for the first time following suspension, were totally in control and dominant during the second period. Light said they moved the ball ‘as well as I’ve ever seen us’ and looked really threatening.

With Nathan Lopez fantastic at left-back, the visitors went 4-1 up in the 72nd minute. Shonk danced his way into the box and unleashed a shot which rifled into the bottom corner, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

The fifth goal, four minutes later, was probably the goal of the game and it started with McGuigan heading off Bexhill’s own line at a Seaford corner. The ball dropped to the edge of Bexhill’s box, from where McLean turned and dribbled into Seaford’s half before slipping it left to Wayne Giles, who took a lovely touch into the home box before finishing superbly into the far top corner.

Number six wasn’t quite as spectacular. Seaford’s goalkeeper tried to dribble with the ball, but was tackled by McLean on the edge of the box, and McLean then skilfully evaded the goalkeeper and covering defender before rolling the ball home.

Shonk wrapped up the scoring in the 87th minute, showing fantastic feet in a crowded penalty area to beat a couple of players and work the angle for a shot which he rifled into the net.

Besides the goals, Giles skimmed the crossbar, while Sammy Bunn looking dangers from midfield after coming on and could’ve had two or three himself. At the other end, Seaford hit the post with a well-struck free kick from the edge of the box.

Bexhill: Rose; Robertson, McGuigan, McFarlane, Lopez; Holden, Cuddington (Foster), J. Bunn (S. Bunn); Shonk, Leach (Giles), McLean.

Southern Combination League Division One top half standings (played-points): 1 AFC Varndeanians 4-12, 2 Littlehampton Town 4-9, 3 Alfold 4-9, 4 Hailsham Town 3-7, 5 BEXHILL UNITED 3-6, 6 Wick 3-6, 7 Steyning Town 3-6, 8 Selsey 4-6, 9 Oakwood 4-5.

