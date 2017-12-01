Big week in store for Bexhill

A big week of league and cup action lies ahead for Bexhill United Football Club.

The Pirates will host St Francis Rangers in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One tomorrow (Saturday) before travelling to Southwick in round two of the Division One Challenge Cup on Tuesday night.

Bexhill will be eager to hit straight back after suffering their first league defeat since October 7 when beaten 2-0 at home to Ringmer last weekend.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “I’m sure we’ll dust ourselves down, go again next Saturday and be back to how we have been.”

Bexhill are sixth in the table with 28 points from 17 games. They drew 1-1 away to 12th-placed St Francis in August’s reverse fixture.

Kyle Holden, Curtis Beale and Chris Rea are expected to return for tomorrow’s match, but Liam Foster is unavailable. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 3pm.