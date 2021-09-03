Boss hails incredible win: Bexhill and Little Common are flying high

Bexhill manager Ryan Light (right) and assistant John Masters are happy after seeing their team win at Eastbourne Town / Picture: Joe Knight

Light’s men have picked up seven points from their past three games, following up a 4-1 win over AFC Varndeanians with a 2-2 draw at home to Crawley Down Gatwick courtesy of another two goals by Jack Shonk, whose hat-trick had down Varndeanians days earlier.

On bank holiday Monday United made the short trip to face Eastbourne Town at The Saffrons and came away with an eye-catching 3-1 win.

After a goalless first half Joel Kalambayi pounced to put Bexhill in front and Evan Archibald made it 2-0.

Little Common manager Russell Eldridge

Simon Johnson’s volley gave Town hope of salvging a draw but Archibald finished beautifully to wrap up the win. Delighted Lightsaid: “I’ve been delighted with the performances, over the past few games.

“I thought the players were incredible on Monday at Eastbourne Town. They carried out our game plan to the letter and at no stage did they deviate from it – and that takes some doing when you begin to tire.

“Our shape was excellent throughout and the margin of victory probably should have been greater with the chances we created.”

Bexhill, who host Broadbridge Heath tomorrow, are eighth - while Little Common sit third after also having a great week, winning 3-1 at East Preston (report inside) and 2-0 at home to Eastbourne United. Jamie Crone and Sam Cruttwell scored the goals.

Boss Russell Eldridge said: “It was a fantastic bank holiday weekend and to pick up six points in three days was a great return. I couldn’t have asked for more from the group in terms of effort, attitude and application.

“Against East Preston we weren’t at our best but scored goals at the right time and were able to take control and come out on top. Lewis took his headers well and it was about time I converted a free kick!

“Against Eastbourne United we were effective at what we did and got the ball into the right areas to hurt them. Jamie worked tirelessly leading the line and took his goal well.

“We certainly haven’t been at our best in these games but we have a steely determination and the group are working hard for one another. We need to improve our general performances but I’m happy with the first month of the season ... we’ve set ourself a good platform.”