Brighton / Graham Potter reveals exactly what Solly March must do to get to next level

Graham Potter challenged Solly March to contribute more in the final third of the pitch after he claimed his first assist of the season against Burnley last Saturday.

March, 25, has started every Premier League match for Albion this campaign and has been asked to play in a variety of positions.

March has featured as left-wing-back, central midfield and against Burnley he played right-wing-back as Martin Montoya missed out with tonsillitis.

The midfielder from Hailsham provided the cross for Neal Maupay’s well-taken opening goal at the Amex during the 1-1 draw with Burnley.

“He’s got talent,” said Potter. “He’s a good player and has quality. He just needs to play with a bit of freedom.

“When he has too much time to think, I’m not sure it’s the best thing for him, and we’ve spoken about that.

“If you look at the last few games, he’s played left-wing-back, right-wing-back and pretty much as an extra midfield player as a ten. That tells you that we think he’s a good football player and can play in a lot of positions.

“The key thing for him is that he needs to contribute to the final third more than he has, because he’s got the quality to do that.

“It was nice for him to do that against Burnley — it was his ball for Neal’s goal — but there’s more to come from Solly.”