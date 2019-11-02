Brighton v Norwich fan reaction / "Loving our football Davy Propper was world class"

Brighton and Hove Albion secured a 2-0 victory against Norwich City at the Amex - here's a selection of what the fans had to say on social media.

@BrettMendoza

The chants for Potter at full time were great today. Love the man #bhafc

@wearebrighton

If Trossard doesn't attract a big money bid from one of the big six next summer then I'll be amazed. He's something special. Enjoy him while we can people #BHAFC

@chriswisey

Brighton potentially have a real player in Steven Alzate. Seen him a couple of times now. He was outstanding today. Endeavour, creativity, willingness to want the ball. An exciting talent. #bhafc

@GeddesChris

Does anyone else keep checking the table to make sure we really are 8th? The thing is, if we’d picked up the points we deserved against Burnley and West Ham and we hadn’t had players stupidly sent off against Saints & Villa, we could easily be 6-10 points better off! #BHAFC

@jstockbridge1

Thought Lewis Dunk was superb today. And another fine performance from Davy Pröpper #bhafc

Honestly the most satisfying win all season. Wonder if pundits will still call Norwich “brave” and “great for the league” or finally realise they’re not that good #bhafc #ncfc

Icy Gull

Trossard will be a nailed on starter once he is up to speed, Gross will be the super sub as Alzate is a better fit for the way we play, Mooy is going to find himself a squad player until injuries/suspension give him a chance. Nice problem for Potter. Getting back into the team once out could be a long haul for our midfielders

The Lemming Stomper

Propper performance bordering on World Class today

BN41Albion

Fantastic stuff. We oozed quality in that second half. As we have done so often this season. And it's so, so refreshing to see us keep attacking when we go a goal up.

Guinness Boy

I'm enjoying our football SOOOO much right now. The only frustration is that we should be scoring a lot more goals in pretty much every game. I think Maupay could and should have had a hat trick today with more composure.