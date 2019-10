This (Tuesday) evening's Velocity Trophy Group 4 game between Burgess Hill Town and Hastings United has been called off.

An inspection of Burgess Hill's pitch was held at 3.30pm but following the inspection the game was subsequently postponed.

A new date will be arranged in due course.

Burgess Hill Town's next fixture sees them host Ramsgate on Saturday while top-of-the-table Hastings visit Sussex rivals Haywards Heath Town on the same day.