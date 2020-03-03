Burgess Hill Town v Hastings United – all you need to know

After Hastings United’s away game to Hythe Town was wiped out by Storm Jorge at the weekend, we are full of a pig-headed unwillingness to give in to the weather and remain positive Tuesday night’s visit to Burgess Hill Town will go ahead.

Burgess Hill Town’s pitch was waterlogged on Saturday meaning their home game against Whitehawk was also a victim of the rain.

Not forgetting this is the rearranged fixture which was postponed on Boxing Day.

But whilst there is more rain around West Sussex it is forecast as ‘light rain with sunny intervals and a gentle/moderate breeze’ leading up to Tuesday evening.

Fingers crossed that’s accurate and the pitch has the chance to drain and dry out enough. We just want to watch some football!!

Form and status

United’s last game was a 4-0 thumping of Sittingbourne at the Pilot Field which included a hat-trick for captain Sam Adams.

It was an excellent bounce-back performance after their home loss to Ashford United.

Away from home United have played 12 games of which they’ve won four, drawn seven and lost once.

Of the top five teams, United have the lowest number of games in the lost column but also the lowest in the won column, inevitably resulting in the highest number in the drawn column.

The U’s six-game form is two wins, three draws and the one loss, which leaves them 12th in the form guide table on nine points.

The Hythe washout together with the recent Chichester City postponement has meant Ashford, with their 3G pitch, have now played two more games than United.

Yet whilst Ashford’s 1-1 draw with Haywards Heath Town took them to the top of the league, on goal difference, last Saturday’s 2-3 loss to Chichester means Ashford and United remain level on 56 points.

Burgess Hill are 15th in the league after winning nine games, drawing three but losing 13.

In terms of their home form, they’ve won six and lost five.

Their wins include a 3-0 victory over Guernsey but their defeats include a 7-0 reverse to Ashford.

Recently after winning two on the bounce they then lost 1-0 away to Cray Valley PM.

The Hillians six-game form is three wins and three defeats, which leaves them just a place below United in the form guide table, also with nine points.

Recent meetings

There have been no meetings in the league this season but the two sides met on January 7 when United travelled for a Velocity Trophy group game.

On a night of wind and rain a United team, comprising a mix of youth and experience, took the lead through Adams but were overhauled by two second half goals to give Burgess Hill the win.

Bottom line

With 12 games to play for United, five home, seven away, level on points at the top of the league but with two games in hand, their fate is in their own hands.

Nothing more needs to be said.