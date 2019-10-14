Burgess Hill Town vs Hastings United preview

There is no let up for Hastings United, the games keep on coming. On Tuesday 15th October they visit Burgess Hill Town for their third group stage game in this year’s Alan Turvey Isthmian League Cup (also known as the Velocity Sports Trophy).

Both teams have so far collected six points by winning their opening two group games, with United topping the group table courtesy of a superior goal difference.

As only the group winners progress, another victory here will be a huge stride toward reaching the knockout phase.

Current form:

United are unbeaten and leading the way in the Isthmian South East league, amassing 18 from a possible 24 points.

At the weekend they progressed into the next round of the FA Trophy, coming from behind to win away at Hythe Town.

And they’ll want to maintain their momentum in this competition having already beaten Chichester City (away) and Three Bridges (home).

Burgess Hill have struggled so far this season and lie 16th in the league, having won only twice in seven games.

On Saturday, they were beaten at home by Phoenix Sports FC also in the FA Trophy.

However, as noted, the Hillians have already beaten Haywards Heath Town (home) and East Grinstead Town (away) in this year’s competition.

And having brought in some new signings, they’ll be looking to get their season on track.

This is the first meeting between the teams this season, indeed they’ve not played a competitive game against each other since the 2014/15 season, meaning there is no recent history to mention.

Competition format and rules:

There are ten regional groups comprised of the First Division teams.

United are in group four (along with Burgess Hill Town, Chichester City, East Grinstead Town, Haywards Heath Town and Three Bridges). Teams play each other once, either

home or away.

It’s three points for a win but no extra time if the match is drawn, instead each team is awarded one point and the game moves directly to a penalty shootout with the spot-kick winners picking up a bonus point.

Also, each team can name and use up to five substitutes.

On conclusion of the group stages, the ten group winners will join the Premier Division teams in the last 32 as the competition reverts to a traditional knockout format.

Group 4 Table:

Hastings United – 6 points

Burgess Hill Town - 6

Chichester City - 3

Haywards Heath Town - 3

Three Bridges - 3

East Grinstead Town – 0

Fixtures / Results:

United’s remaining group fixtures are: 22nd Oct, home to Haywards Heath Town and 5th Nov, away to East Grinstead Town.

Visit here for previous group results and future fixtures.

Match information:

The game kicks off at 7:30pm at the Green Elephants Stadium, Maple Drive, Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AS.

Admission is £10 for adults, £6 for concessions with Under-18’s free.