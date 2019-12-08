Chelsea fight back to win, Manchester United beat Everton

Maren Mjelde scored the winner as Chelsea fought back from a goal down to beat title rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Kingsmeadow.

Caroline Weir was back among the goals and her low shot just before the hour mark gave Manchester City the lead.

However, goals from Bethany England and Mjelde changed the complexion of the game and ensured the Blues retained their unbeaten start to the season.

The first half was a cagey affiar and twice Manchester City keeper Ellie Roebuck made great saves to deny England.

Just before the break, Norwegian Mjelde hit the bar from just over 25 yards but it remained scoreless as pressure mounted on both sides to get the opener.

In the 53rd minute Roebuck was beaten again as So-Yun Ji struck one from just outside the box but the low drive shot hit the post.

Nick Cushing's side finally broke the deadlock on 59 minutes. Keira Walsh’s superb ball found Weir, who controlled the ball and struck it low into the bottom corner.

However, Chelsea kept up the pressure, forcing Roebuck into making more fantastic saves, including one from Ramona Bachmann with 20 minutes to go.

But the Citizens couldn't hold out and when Ji’s 78th minute strike from outside the box was met with an equally great save, the parried ball fell to England, who scored and equaliser the hosts deserved.

Three minutes later, Mjelde popped up to score a second a put the Blues into contention to regain their place at the top of the Barclays FA Women's Super League table.

And the drama resumed as Manchester City had a penalty shout in stoppage time for handball but referee Amy Fearn waved it away as Chelsea made it ten wins on the spin.

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Lauren James inspired Manchester United to a comfortable Barclays FA Women’s Super League victory over Everton after winning a penalty and scoring twice in the 3-1 win.

Everton went ahead through an early own goal from home goalkeeper Mary Earps but United hit back in style, with James’ two goals coming either side of a penalty from captain Katie Zelem to secure the points.

The visitors had won their previous three league games but couldn’t break down Casey Stoney’s side, who go level on points with Everton to keep pressure on the leading pack.

The game got off to an electric start and Everton took the lead after just two minutes, when Simone Magill’s header from an Inessa Kaagman corner found its way in off Mary Earps.

However, the hosts hit back almost instantly after a superb low cross from Jess Sigsworth was drilled home by James in the fourth minute.

James was involved again for United’s second, brought down in the box after a skilful run. Zelem duly stepped up and sent a composed penalty into the bottom left corner after 11 minutes.

United increased their lead just before half time when James added her second of the afternoon, firing a swerving first-time strike past Tinja-Riika Korpela from the edge of the area.

Both sides had chances in the second half as Everton pushed to get back into the game, but Willie Kirk’s side could not break down a professional Manchester United defence, who saw the game out comfortably.

