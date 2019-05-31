Club legend to continue to lead Hastings United next season

Hastings United captain Sam Adams will continue to lead the team next season, according to the football club’s website.

As reported by www.hastingsunited.com, the versatile midfielder has delayed his mooted retirement for a year due to unfinished promotion business with the club.

Assistant manager Andrew Brown said: “We are delighted that Sam is extending his stay with us.

“He epitomises everything we want from a Hastings United player and is an excellent example to our talented young players coming through. I could think of no better man to lead this side as we look to build on last season’s success.”

Adams played 41 times and scored 10 goals as Hastings finished third in the Bostik League South East Division during the 2018/19 campaign.

In all he has made 524 appearances for the club and netted 132 times, and is considered something of a club legend for his loyalty, work ethic and ability.

Hastings manager Chris Agutter hailed Adams the best player to have played for the club in his lifetime ahead of his 500th appearance, against Whitstable Town, last November.