Common aiming to spring FA Cup surprise

Little Common Football Club will be aiming to spring a surprise in the Emirates FA Cup today (Sunday).

The Commoners will entertain higher grade Bedfont Sports in the extra preliminary round. Kick-off at The Oval is 1pm.

Jamie Crone on the ball during Little Common's 4-0 league win over Eastbourne United AFC on Tuesday night.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “It’s a game where we’ve kind of got nothing to lose.

“We’re playing a team from the Bostik League, albeit they’ve not played a competitive game yet so that may work in our favour the fact we’ve had two games before they’ve had a competitive game.

See also: * Common off to dream start with victory double

* Four-star Common net convincing derby win

* Promoted Common make winning start to season



“We don’t really know much about them. They’ve just joined that league and we would expect a tough challenge, but I’m sure we’ll give them a good game.”

Common sit second in the embryonic Southern Combination League Premier Division table having won their opening two league games without conceding a goal, winning 2-0 away to Shoreham and 4-0 against Eastbourne United AFC.

Bedfont have been promoted into the Bostik League South Central Division for this season having finished runners-up in the Combined Counties League Premier Division last term.

With leading scorer Lewis Hole and summer signing Chris Cumming-Bart expected to return from holiday, Eldridge may well have one or two selection headaches as Common seek a first FA Cup victory in their second game in the world famous competition.

“That’s what we wanted at the beginning of the season,” he said. “Maybe last season at times competition wasn’t there, but you want players to be looking over their shoulder knowing that they need to perform to keep the shirt - not just this week, but throughout the season.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)