Common cup triumph picture special

Little Common Football Club claimed its first ever piece of Macron Store Southern Combination League first team silverware last night (Wednesday).

The Commoners lifted the Division One Challenge Cup following a 4-3 victory over Oakwood in what turned out to be a dramatic final at Newhaven FC’s Trafalgar Ground.

Goals from Lewis Hole (2), Ryan Paul and Wes Tate earned the trophy for Common, who led 3-0 at half time before Oakwood came back into it during an incident-packed final quarter of the match. For a report on the match, click here.

