Common eight points clear at league summit

Little Common Football Club has extended its lead at the top of the table to eight points.

The Commoners won 3-1 at home to Mile Oak last weekend to make it 49 Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One points from a possible 57.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “We’re not going to get carried away. A month ago we were level on points, and it was all doom and gloom after we lost 6-0 (to new second place occupants Lingfield) so it’s a little bit different now.

“There’s still a long way to go. The only thing I focus on is the next game and that’s all you can do. One game at a time, I know that probably sounds a bit boring to people, but we won’t look too far ahead. We’re in a good position and we want to keep on going.”

Common boast the most wins of anyone in the division, fewest defeats, most goals scored, fewest conceded and best goal difference after a splendid first four months.

Like the rest of the top four, Common are without a fixture this weekend. Their next game is scheduled to be away to St Francis Rangers next weekend.

Eldridge believes, however, it would have made more sense to have played this weekend and not have a game on December 23.