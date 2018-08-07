Common face landlords in home opener

Little Common Football Club will face its landlords in its first home game of the season tonight (Tuesday).

The Commoners will take on Eastbourne United AFC in a Southern Combination Football League Premier Division derby. Kick-off at The Oval is 7.45pm.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “It’s an exciting one. We’ve got to make sure we try to pick up as many points as possible at home.”

See also: * Promoted Common make winning start to season

* Common boss urges players to relish challenge



Newly-promoted Common, who did a Division One league and cup double last term, got off to a super start in the Premier Division with a 2-0 win away to Shoreham on Saturday.

Last season’s Division One top scorer Lewis Hole scored both goals and Kane Penn was man of the match on his Common debut.

Common will be aiming to make it two wins out of two when they take on a United side which drew 1-1 at home to Arundel under the caretaker management of Ryan Cooper at the weekend.

Common and United met right at the start of last season when United scored an added time goal to win 2-1 in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.

Jordan Astell could feature for Common for the first time having been away at the weekend, but Sam Ellis and Chris Cumming-Bart are away.

