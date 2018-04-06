Common just six points from title

Little Common Football Club needs six points from its final four games to be crowned league champions.

The Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One leaders remain seven points clear of second-placed Langney Wanderers after both teams won one game and had their other postponed over the Easter weekend.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “We’re edging closer. We’ve had a good season, and we’re edging closer with each game that goes by and each three points we pick up.

“We’ve still got four games to go, and every game we’ll be targeting to win and hopefully we can get those wins.”

Common triumphed 2-0 away to neighbours Bexhill United on Monday (for a report on that game click here) after Saturday’s scheduled visit from Billingshurst was rained-off.

Langney scored in the 88th and 95th minutes while down to 10 men to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 win at home to Wick on Saturday before Monday’s game at Hailsham Town was off.

Common will travel to 12th-placed Seaford Town and Langney will host 11th-placed Steyning Town tomorrow (Saturday).

Common have won their last eight league matches and have already amassed four more points than they managed when coming second last term (the present total of 79 is the same as 2016/17 champions Saltdean United ended up with).

“I think we’ve got to be confident in terms of where we’re at, and the number of wins we’ve had on the trot and clean sheets we’re keeping,” continued Eldridge, whose team won 4-1 at home to Seaford in September. “But like always we respect every team we play against.”

Remaining league fixtures - Little Common: April 7 Seaford Town (a), April 14 Lingfield (h), April 21 Langney Wanderers (a), tba Billingshurst (h).

Langney Wanderers: April 7 Steyning Town (h), April 14 Oakwood (a), April 17 Hailsham Town (a), April 21 Little Common (h).

