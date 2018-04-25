Common set for historic cup final

Little Common Football Club is set to contest its first county cup final for 40 years tonight (Wednesday).

The Commoners will take on Oakwood in the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One Challenge Cup decider at Newhaven FC. Kick-off is 7.30pm.

The match will be Common’s first final at this level since they lost 2-1 to Crowborough Athletic in the same competition during the 1977/78 season. In those days, incidentally, Common played under the name of Albion United.

League leaders Common are 60 points and 16 places above Oakwood in the league, and won the two league meetings between the clubs 6-1 and 5-1, but player-manager Russell Eldridge says there won’t be any complacency at The Trafalgar Ground tonight.

“It’s the first time we’ve played in a final for a very long time and the first time some of our boys have played in a senior final,” he said.

“We’ve beaten them twice, but it’s a final, it’s a one-off game and anything can happen. I’m certain that the boys won’t take anything for granted. We’ll be desperate to try and win the game.”

Ryan Paul will return from suspension and Sam Ellis, who was a substitute in the weekend league defeat to Langney Wanderers, has had a few more days to get over his hamstring injury.

