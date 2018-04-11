Common target cup final spot

Little Common Football Club will be targeting a cup final place tonight (Wednesday).

The Commoners will take on Langney Wanderers in a Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One Challenge Cup semi-final at Eastbourne Town FC. Kick-off is 7.30pm.

A terrific tie lies in prospect between the top two teams in the league table and the prize for the winners is a meeting with Oakwood in the final.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “Teams one and two in the league battling it out for a place in the final, and hopefully it will be a good game.”

Common are seven points clear of Langney at the top of the league and three points from their remaining three league fixtures will secure the title.

Langney and Common are the two highest scoring teams in the entire Southern Combination League, having netted 114 and 101 league goals respectively.

Common possess the best goal difference in the entire league, and the 27 league goals they’ve conceded is fewer than any team in Division One or the Premier Division.

Both teams are also in red hot form. Common have won their last nine league matches and Langney have won seven of their last eight in the league, losing only to Bexhill United.

Common have won both meetings between the clubs so far this season, a Peter Bentley Challenge Cup tie in August and a league match in November, both at The Oval. The reverse league fixture will take place on Saturday April 21.

Common expect to welcome back midfielder Liam Ward, who has been away for the last two matches.

