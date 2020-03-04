Composed Hastings United too strong for Burgess Hill Town

Hastings United produced a composed, assured and clinical away performance to overpower Burgess Hill Town and maintain pace at the top of the table.

A Jake Elliott header on four minutes opened the scoring, just reward for United’s rapid start, and this was doubled on fifteen minutes by Ben Pope’s penalty. Any hope the hosts had of a second-half recovery were extinguished nine minutes after the restart when Daniel Ajakaiye pounced on a half-clearance to score United’s third. Burgess Hill pulled a goal back via the penalty spot with the very last kick of the game, by which time the three points were secure.

A splendid sunny spring day had turned icy cold by the time the game kicked off. But with no rain, no breeze and a wet but remarkably good playing surface conditions were far better than anticipated.

United retained their starting line-up from the Sittingbourne win and flew out of the blocks. Sam Adams and Ajakaiye won a corner in the opening minute, cleared but United regained possession and with some one touch fast passing instantly laid down a marker – they were up for tonight’s challenge.

The impressive James Pool intercepted a pass in midfield and slid in Lanre Azeez who crossed and won United’s second corner. Swung over long and returned to the far post where Elliott nodded home from close range with just four minutes on the clock.

Both teams had shots from the edge of the area comfortably saved before United doubled their advantage on the quarter hour. Azeez and Ajakaiye switched wings and so Elliott’s driving run forward released Ajakaiye down the right, his tempting cross missed Pope’s head by a whisker but hit the hand of a defender. The referee instantly pointed to the spot. Pope had found the roof of the net with his last two penalties, perhaps mindful of this, he hit this one low and hard to the goalkeepers left and picked out the bottom corner instead.

The game continued in a fast and furious manner and Burgess Hill increased their time on the ball yet without making inroads. A long-range free-kick which Louis Rogers turned away for a corner their only noticeable chance.

United’s midfield and back-four were in total control with and without the ball. Azeez, Ajakaiye full of pace down the wings and Pope, as ever, tormenting defenders and tussling for every ball.

Half-time: Burgess Hill Town 0 – 2 Hastings United

A fragmented start to the second-half sprung to life after eleven minutes. Ollie Black’s excellent game included a superb ball down the line which allowed Adams to free Ajakaiye whose cross was blocked for a corner. Partially cleared but only to Pool who gave Adams another chance to cross. Again, the ball in was only half-cleared and this time it fell to Ajakaiye on the edge of the area and he slammed home United’s third.

Burgess Hill’s best move of the game arrived on sixty-five minutes. They cleverly worked their way down the right but when the ball was pulled back to the arriving Mason Doughty, he volleyed wide from ten yards and should really have hit the target.

United almost grabbed a fourth with fifteen minutes remaining. Adam Lovatt came out on top in midfield despite being fouled twice, passed onto Adams who dissected the defence with a first-time pass into the path of Sam Beale who shot narrowly wide from twenty yards.

With minutes remaining Jordi Ndozid hit an ambitious shot wide when trying to get the hosts a consolation. Then in the third and final minute of added time Burgess Hill were awarded a penalty for holding from which Scott Kirkwood drilled home. A minor touch of gloss for the Hillians but not enough to dampen the mood of the Hastings travelling supporters nor detract from United’s superiority.

Full-time: Burgess Hill Town 1 – 3 Hastings United

Overall a comfortable evenings work for United. They began the game on the front-foot and the result was never in doubt from the moment Elliott’s header found the net. With Ashford United winning away at Chichester City, the ‘U’s remain second in the table, level on fifty-nine points and with two games in hand.

Hastings United: Rogers, Black, Elphick, Stone, Elliott, Ajakaiye (65’ Beale), Pope (69’ Pogue), Adams, Pool, Lovatt, Azeez (75’ Chalmers) (Unused subs: Mfula, Dixon)

Burgess Hill Town: Tally, Downey, Matthews, Bennett, Pollard, Cross (70’ Kirkwood), Box, Ndozid, Doughty (70’ Uchechi), Giraud-Hutchinson, Smith-Joseph (76’ Miller) (Unused subs: Harding, Short)

Attendance: 275

Next game: Saturday 7th March at home to Whitstable Town, kick-off 3pm.