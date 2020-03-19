Coronavirus: Issues around public health and safety means everything else comes second says Hastings boss

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter says 'everything else comes second' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Isthmian League postponed all games last weekend, with the U's due to play Phoenix Sports, while the National League, two divisions above, completed the majority of their fixtures.

Agutter said: “Last week’s postponement was probably a bit premature. The National League got their timing just about right but, at the end of the day, what do I know?

“I’ve never known anything like it. It’s a completely new situation for me and a lot of other people. In terms of how you tackle it and how you deal with it, there’s no real reference point so it’s all up in the air.

“But all the time there’s mass issues around public health and safety, everything else comes second.”

Hastings are sitting three points clear at the top of the Isthmian South East division with two games in hand over second-placed Ashford United.

With three quarters of the season already played, U’s manager Agutter said null and voiding the season should be seen as a last resort.

He added: “It would be a massive disappointment.

“It’s my second full season in management and to be pushing for a league title with predominantly home grown group of players, it’s been a great season.

“I know the amount of time, effort and money that’s been invested into our campaign so for it just to be null and voided and written off would be a really tough one to take.

“But the priority is the safety and well-being of the public and if null and voiding it is the best and fairest way to do it, then so be it.”

Agutter wants the season to be settled by average points per game (PPG) – the same method used to decide who went up via the play-offs last season.

He said: “I’ve got a vested interest so I’m obviously going to want to finish the season but if they’re not going to play any more games after completing 75 per cent of the season, then it should be done on PPG.

“The two teams with the best PPG would go up and the team with the worst PPG goes down. Such an unprecedented situation perhaps needs to be met with an unprecedented response.

“We’re a long way into the season and teams are where they are for a reason. No one can argue we don’t deserve to be where we are and no disrespect to East Grinstead, they’re bottom of the league and they’ve been there all season.

“It’s not nice but sometimes difficult decisions need to be made. Likewise, if you null and void it, that’s an easier decision, but I don’t necessarily think it’s the right one.”