Coronavirus: Isthmian League postpones this week's fixtures

This week's Isthmian League fixtures have been postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Isthmian Football League chairman Nick Robinson read: "The safety and well-being of all those associated with the league - our players, volunteers, club officials, match officials and supporters - is our number one priority, and we are closely monitoring the situation and carefully following advice from Public Health England.

"The board has decided that as an immediate step matches scheduled for tomorrow and next midweek will be postponed and we will review the situation daily as to when fixtures can recommence.

"We understand the enormous financial impact this will have on many clubs, but the board feels that it is better to err on the side of caution at this time.

"We hope that by taking this step we can delay the spread of the virus and we earnestly hope that with the right approach there will be as few persons as possible suffering either directly or indirectly.

"We look forward to the resumption of the fixtures as soon as possible."

Postponed games involving Sussex clubs include:

Saturday March 14

Isthmian Premier Division

Bognor Regis Town v Corinthian-Casuals

Bowers & Pitsea v Horsham

Enfield Town v Worthing

Hornchurch v Lewes

Isthmian South East

Burgess Hill Town v VCD Athletic

East Grinstead Town v Whyteleafe

Phoenix Sports v Hastings United

Ramsgate v Haywards Heath Town

Sittingbourne v Chichester City

Three Bridges v Faversham Town

Whitstable Town v Whitehawk

Tuesday March 17

Isthmian South East

Burgess Hill Town v Whitehawk

East Grinstead Town v Cray Valley Paper Mills

Haywards Heath Town v Chichester City

Velocity Trophy semi-finals

Horsham v Cheshunt