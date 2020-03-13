Coronavirus: National League schedule to continue this weekend

All games across the National League will go ahead as planned this weekend.

A statement on the National League website read: "Following a board meeting held today, the National League has decided to allow matches in its three divisions to proceed as planned this weekend."

"The National League will keep the operation of its competition under constant and diligent review, and will remain in compliance with government advice at all times.

"The Football Association has offered its guidance, and made it clear the decision to continue or to suspend a competition is a matter for each league to make.

"The National League places the welfare and well-being of all those involved in and connected to its competition as the highest priority.

"All clubs and supporters are encouraged to stay up to date with the latest public health advice."