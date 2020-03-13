Coronavirus: Southern Combination Football League to carry on

The Southern Combination Football League will carry on the season despite the professional game postponing until April 3 because of the Coronavirus.

The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest in an announcement this morning.

This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of Clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the COVID-19 virus.

But when approached, SCFL chairman Steve Nealgrove said that the league will not follow suit.

The Isthiman League board are also meeting this morning with an update to follow.