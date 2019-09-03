Crone hits hat-trick as Little Common cruise through in cup

Little Common progressed into the third round of the Peter Bentley Cup with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Hailsham Town on Tuesday evening.

With an FA Cup tie on the horizon, manager Russell Eldridge took the opportunity to rotate his team and a number of changes were made to the starting line-up.

Common started strongly against their Division One opponents and almost took the lead in the fifth minute when Sam Cruttwell’s through ball released Jamie Crone but he placed his shot the wrong side of the post.

Two minutes later and the deadlock was broken with the same two players combining and this time Crone rounded the keeper before firing into the roof of the net.

The lively Sam Ellis then went close to doubling Common’s lead but his fierce drive from the edge of the area drifted wide of the post with the keeper beaten. The hosts did fashion a couple of opportunities of their own with a header flashing wide of the post and Matt Cruttwell saving a fierce drive at his near post.

The second Common goal arrived in the 37th minute when a great delivery across the area from Paul Weatherby found an unmarked Crone who grabbed his second of the evening. Six minutes after the restart the tie was all but over when Sam Cruttwell stroked home a penalty awarded for handball in the area to give the Commoners a three goal lead.

Common continued to push forward and Crone saw an effort blocked before slotting an effort past the keeper in the 61st minute to complete his hattrick.

Paul Feakins saw an effort whistle past the post before being brought down in the area, allowing substitute Lewis Hole to make it 5-0 from the penalty spot. Town saw a late effort hit the bar but it was Common who progressed to take on either Eastbourne Town or AFC Uckfield in round three.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Harley, Ryan, Ward (Tate), Parsons, Alexander, Cruttwell (Brister), Feakins, Crone (Hole), Ellis.