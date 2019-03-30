Action from the Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup final between South Coast Athletico (red and black kit) and Victoria Baptists

Cup final picture special

The first of the 2018/19 East Sussex Football League cup finals took place at The Pilot Field this week.

South Coast Athletico came from a goal down at half time to win 3-1 after extra-time against fellow Division Three side Victoria Baptists in the Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup final. Pictures by Simon Newstead

