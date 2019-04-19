Cup final picture special

East Sussex League Division Five champions Little Common III lifted the Lower Divisions Cup following a 2-1 victory against Division Five runners-up AFC Hollington. Pictures by Simon Newstead
The second of this season’s Hastings & District FA cup finals took place at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United Football Club, on Tuesday night.
