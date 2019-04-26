Cup final picture special

Sedlescombe Rangers were narrow 2-1 winners against fellow East Sussex League Premier Division top half side Robertsbridge United in the Intermediate Cup decider. Pictures by Simon Newstead
The last Hastings & District FA cup final of the season took place at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United Football Club, on Tuesday night.
