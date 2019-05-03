Cup final picture special as United net historic victory
Robertsbridge United Football Club made history on Tuesday night by winning the Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup for the first time in its 123 years.
First half strikes from Dom Whitaker, man of the match Paul Barnes and a Guy Ballard screamer gave East Sussex League Premier Division team Robertsbridge a 3-1 win against Division One champions Punnetts Town in the final. Pictures by Simon Newstead
Robertsbridge United (white and black kit) and Punnetts Town (blue and white kit) battle it out at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United FC