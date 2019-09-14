Disappointing performance as Little Common lose to Alfold

Little Common produced a disappointing performance as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Alfold on Saturday.

Although missing a number of players through injury and unavailability, the Commoners will still feel that they did enough to get at least a point out of the game after dominating possession and coming across a visiting keeper in inspired form.

The first half was one of very little goal mouth action with the visiting keeper dealing comfortably with deliveries into the box and saving well from Joe Brister when he cut into the box and unleashed a goal bound effort.

At the other end, a snapshot on the turn which flashed past the post was the closest the visitors came to opening the scoring. Common began the second half on the front foot with Russell Eldridge seeing a free-kick whistle past the post before Wes Tate saw his goal bound shot pushed over the bar from close range.

It was from the resulting corner in which the visitors broke to score, an awkward bounce deceived Paul Feakins and the Alfold forward advanced towards goal before curling an effort past Cruttwell from the edge of the area. Brister once again saw an effort palmed away before a Lewis Parsons far post header was pushed to safety. Paul Weatherby was the next to be thwarted by the away keeper when his low drive was palmed round the post.

The visitors missed a great chance to double their lead late on after catching Common on the counter but the ball was driven across goal and out for a throw-in with just Cruttwell to beat.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Feakins, Weeks, Ward, Parsons, Eldridge, Tate, Brister (Richardson), Hole, Crone, Weatherby.