East Sussex League champions to move leagues

Sidley United Football Club will be joining the Mid Sussex League next season.

The 2018/19 East Sussex Football League Premier Division champions will line up in the Mid Sussex League Championship in 2019/20.

A club statement read: “We started looking at this option a couple of months ago. Everyone at the club was frustrated that three times last season sides failed to field a side against us.

“Added to that we heard rumblings that Battle Baptists may go to the Mid Sussex League and Sedlescombe Rangers plan to get into the county league eventually, and we were concerned about the competitiveness of the ESFL, so it seemed the right time for us to make the move and follow in Hollington’s footsteps.”

Hollington United retained the East Sussex League Premier Division title in 2017/18 and joined the Mid Sussex League Premier Division in 2018/19, finishing runners-up in the league and Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup, and winning the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup.

Sidley’s statement continued: “Unfortunately the league have deemed our facilities not sufficient for the Premier Division or we would have been placed in that.

“So for this season it is the Championship and we have a year to look at either improving the ground or seeking alternative sites if we wish to progress further. That buys us time to see how we get on in the Championship and weigh up our options.

“Obviously the long term plan is to get Gullivers back and progress back up to the standard we were at previously, but that’s a very long ball game and a totally different project.”

Sidley played in Sussex County League Division One, or the Southern Combination League Premier Division as it is today, until losing use of their Gullivers ground when Sidley Sports Club closed its doors amid financial problems in 2013.

The club withdrew from the league and took a year out to regroup before joining East Sussex League Division One and playing home matches at Hooe Recreation Ground.

Sidley won the Division One title and the Sussex Junior Challenge Cup in the 2015/16 season, and have competed in the Premier Division since.

The Blues reached the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup final in 2017/18 and were runners-up in the ESFL Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup in 2018/19.

Along with Bexhill United and Little Common, Sidley have expressed their interest in playing at the disused Gullivers site should it be redeveloped.