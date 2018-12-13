East Sussex League pair reach county cup quarter-finals

Two East Sussex Football League clubs reached the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Battle Baptists and Sedlescombe Rangers booked their places in the last eight of the county knockout competition after scoring 11 goals between them.

South Coast Athletico and Hawkhurst United II tussle for possession

Battle were emphatic 6-1 winners at home to Angmering courtesy of two goals apiece from Josh Pickering and Trystan Mayhew, and one each by Bradley Rayner and Adam Staplehurst.

Sedlescombe triumphed 5-2 at home to league rivals Sidley United after opening up a 4-0 lead in the opening half-hour.

Kasey Smith, Ryan Edwards, an own goal, Luke Graham Davies and Philip Hatch were on target for Sedlescombe, who had a player sent-off just before half time. Arron Scrace and Sean Baldwin netted for Sidley.

Battle will travel to Sporting Lindfield in the last eight, while Sedlescombe will face Balcombe or Hollington United.

The South Coast Athletico goalkeeper punches the ball clear against Hawkhurst United II

Elsewhere, Division Two high-flyers St Leonards Social II reached the Hastings & District FA Junior Cup quarter-finals following a 3-1 victory at home to Division Three team Sandhurst.

A Brady Bowles double and one from George Farrance gave Social victory. Oliver Bryan-Kerr replied.

Just four league matches beat the weather and Rock-a-Nore missed the chance to go second in Division Two after losing 3-2 away to Peche Hill Select. Two Kieran Martin goals and one from Jamie White gave seventh-placed Peche Hill the points.

South Coast Athletico went second in Division Three on the back of a 5-0 success at home to Hawkhurst United II.

South Coast Athletico defend another set-piece during their 5-0 win over Hawkhurst United II

Sovereign Saints III strengthened their hold on third place in Division Four courtesy of a 7-1 victory away to Sedlescombe Rangers III. Gary Underhill nabbed Sedlescombe’s consolation.

Battle Baptists III jumped up two places out of the bottom two via a 4-1 win at home to fourth-placed Cranbrook Town. Ryan Jinks (2) and Matthew Ward were among the scorers.

A full programme of matches is scheduled for this coming Saturday. Most of the matches are league fixtures, although a few clubs will be in Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup action.