Eastbourne Borough games called off as National League follows moves to suspend programme

Eastbourne Borough are the latest Sussex football club to have their season suspended after the National League followed in the footsteps of others and called off games planned for the next three weeks because of the coronavirus..

The league, which includes the National premier, south (which Borough play in) and north, has suspended action until April 3 - the same deadline the Football League have set as things stand.

Many were surprised National League games were played at the weekend when many higher and lower divisions' programmes were scrapped but the decision did at least allow The Sports to chalk up a decent home win over Maidstone.

But now the league has fallen into line with others. They issued a statement just before 6pm on Monday saying: "At its Board Meeting on Friday, The National League decided to use its best endeavours to keep its season going in the face of unprecedented adversity

"However, with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching global pandemic levels it has to accept that the situation is now out of its own control.

"In the knowledge of the government measures now announced including not to support sporting events with emergency services workers it is clearly not practical for its fixtures to be fulfilled in the immediate future.

"In those circumstances and in line with The Football Association and the Professional Game, at a Board Meeting today, The National League has decided that its competition is now suspended until at least 3 April, 2020.

"The National League will continue to monitor the situation, but trusts that its loyal clubs, fans, players, officials, staff, volunteers and sponsors will accept that it has had no other choice but to reach this decision.

"It wishes everybody connected with the competition and indeed the whole country a safe passage through these turbulent times."