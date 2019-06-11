Eleven new teams join league for next season

Eleven new teams will be part of the East Sussex Football League for the 2019/20 season, which will start in September.

The influx of new sides follows a publicity campaign back in April and there is still time yet if more clubs are interested.

League chairman Gary Wenham said: “Past years have seen the number of clubs playing in so many leagues across the country drop. That’s why we are particularly pleased with the level of interest for the new season.

“We are incredibly proud of how we run the East Sussex League and we are here to provide football for local people. We organise this to the best of our ability with a dedicated committee who work incredibly hard.”

The new teams are Old Hastonians, SC Pass and Move, Westfield reserves, Hastings United Youth, Old Town Lions, Little Common thirds, AFC Hollington reserves, Hastings Comets, West Hill United reserves, Welcroft Park Rangers reserves and Wadhurst United reserves.

Wenham added: “We have a thorough interview process for all new teams wishing to enter to ensure everything is in order.

“There is still time, and only just, if anyone reading this wants to inquire about entry for the new season starting in September. Simply email kevbray@btinternet.com”

* FOR anyone thinking of becoming a fully qualified referee, an introduction evening will take place at Eastbourne Borough Football Club on Wednesday August 21 from 7-9pm. To register, email Referees@SussexFA.com