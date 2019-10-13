Elphick's late goal puts Sidley United through in Sussex FA Intermediate Cup

Sidley United are through to the Second Round of the Sussex FA Intermediate Cup thanks to sub Ash Elphick's late goal.

The Blues started well against their fellow former County League opponents and took an early lead as Charlie Cornford's strike from the edge of the area found the back of the net on 5 minutes.

But that early goal didn't lead to a one sided half as St Francis dug in and started to make some inroads themselves down their right hand side. Despite Sidley having more of the first half chances, the best one fell to the visitors when they struck the post with a volley before Sidley scrambled the ball clear.

A slow start to the second half from the hosts allowed St Francis to take control of the opening minutes after the restart and they soon levelled the scores as a cross from the left was steered home at the back post by Svetozar Popov on 48 minutes.

The game was very even after and both sides played with a good energy and eagerness to win. St Francis almost went in front when from close range the ball was poked away from Blues goalkeeper Joe Rogers but came back off the post.

Sidley continued to look threatening up the other end themselves and they went back in front when a corner was palmed by the goalkeeper straight to Elphick who lashed the ball home on 88 minutes.

St Francis pushed forward seeking the goal that would force the game into extra time but Sidley defended resolutely and saw out the game to set up a trip to West Sussex in Round Two to face East Dean.

Sidley Team: Rogers, Scrace (Davies), Hempe, McEniry, Saunders, Elliott-Noye, Wells, Cornford (Elphick), Ellis, Carey, Baldwin.