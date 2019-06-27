England football legend coming to Hastings

England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst will be coming to Hastings next year.

The former striker, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final to help England to victory, will head to the White Rock Theatre on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “After 2018’s highly successful mini tour, Geoff enjoyed it so much that he is going back on the road in 2020.

“Talking about his West Ham and England career and his life in general, he has some great stories to tell. All told with humour and humility, this is the only man in football’s long and illustrious history to have scored a hat trick in a World Cup final.

“He tells the inside story of this greatest ever achievement and its funny as well as exciting.”

Compere for the evening is Sir Geoff’s friend and agent Terry Baker, and in the second half of the show, the audience will get to ask questions.

For more information or to book tickets, including for a meet and greet with Sir Geoff, click here.