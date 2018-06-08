Ex-professional footballer dons boots for Hastings tournament

Former professional footballer Dean Hammond donned his boots once again at a charity tournament in Hastings.

The 35-year-old, who played in midfield for Leicester City, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion among others, showcased his skills at Horntye Park Sports Complex on Saturday.

Hammond, who grew up in the town, made a cameo appearance along with another ex-Brighton ace Kerry Mayo for the Nubrix Estate Agents team.

Despite their presence in the Nubrix side, Ninja Skertels faced New Balance in the final of the eight-team event - in aid of the Conquest Hospital’s Kipling Ward - with Ninja Skertels emerging as winners.

With more than 200 people gathering, the community was brought together to watch some good quality football in the sun with a barbecue and face painting providing some fun for the children.

Those involved would like to thank sponsors Nubrix, 1066 Logos, Physiques Gym, Jupa, Dynamic Scaffolding, M Tech, Club XS and Express Removals.

Hammond, who attended West St Leonards Primary School and Ark William Parker Academy, played youth football for Spartan before joining Brighton.

He helped Leicester win promotion from the Championship in 2013/14 and featured in the Premier League the following season.

