FA Cup dreams are over for Little Common

Common travelled to Ashford still missing a number of players through injury and unavailability but did welcome back Matt MacLean and James Miriam-Batchelor to the starting XI.

It was the hosts who enjoyed the better of the early exchanges looking to feed balls into their tall centre-forward and feed off his hold-up play. The first real opportunity of the match fell to Kennington when the ball fell kindly on the edge of the area but an effort hit into the ground looped over the crossbar.

Common found it difficult to adapt to a difficult 3G surface and a long-range Sammy Bunn effort was the closest they came to opening the scoring. Matt Cruttwell made a good save with his feet and Lockyer should have broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time but he dragged his effort wide with just Cruttwell to beat.

Common looked a lot more dangerous at the beginning of the second half and enjoyed good spells of possession in the Kennington half. Jamie Crone and Jack McLean both saw efforts blocked and Will Brown saw an effort drift wide of the post.

However, the match turned in the space of two minutes just after the hour, Haylock-Ashdown opened the scoring when he got on the end of a delivery across the box and the same player made it 2-0 a minute later finishing from close range when Common failed to clear the ball in their area.

Common continued to try to reduce the deficit but failed to really test the home keeper and the hosts were able to see out time and book their place in the next round.