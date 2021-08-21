FA Cup tie comes at end of testing week for Little Common

Little Common on the back foot against Eastbourne Town / Picture: Joe Knight

Common lost their SCFL premier division unbeaten run last Saturday when they went down 4-3 at Loxwood. But in midweek they ended Eastbourne Town’s 100 per cent record with a 2-2 draw.

Manager Eldridge said: “It’s been a tough week and it has taken its toll on the group with the number of injuries we have, but we will always work hard to be as competitive as we can.

“At Loxwood we came away frustrated and disappointed as our performance was not good enough; we weren’t good enough in either box.

“We went behind early and were always chasing the game which meant we were stretched and the game was very open. Had we scored in the first half I feel we’d have got a positive result but we learn and move on.

“On Tuesday we battled hard and came away with a deserved point, we started brightly and could have got ourselves in front.

“The response after conceding early in the second half was what we needed and we showed good determination to take the lead but couldn’t hold on for the win.

“I couldn’t have asked for more from the group as they gave everything and we had players filling in all over the pitch. We had four different right-backs and three centre-back pairings throughout the game!”

Against Eastbourne, James Hull gave Town the lead but the equaliser arrived in the 60th minute when Jamie Bunn saw his free-kick deflected on to the post and Jamie Crone knocked home the rebound.

Common had Sammy Bunn sin binned but took the lead in the 77th minute through Jack McLean. Both teams were reduced to ten men, with Lewis Parsons dismissed for Common, before Sam Cole saved a point for Eastbourne.

Common travel to Kennington in the preliminary round of the FA Cup before hosting Crawley Down Gatwick on Tuesday.

Bexhill Utd

It’s been a frustrating week for Bexhill United. Friday’s SCFL premier clash with Lingfield at Hailsham was abandoned after the floodlights failed, then on Tuesday the Pirates slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Eastbourne United, with Evan Archibald netting late on.