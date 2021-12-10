Fifteen unbeaten - but Bexhill boss has mixed feelings after Eastbourne clash

Evan Archibald

The Pirates took a 2-1 lead in the 86th minute of a fairly even game – but could not hold on for three points which would have left them in an even better position than they are in.

Third-placed Bexhill travel to Lingfield in the league tomorrow before hosting Isthmian premier side Bognor in the Sussex Senior Cup on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Manager Light said: “Obviously it was disappointing not to have taken all three points on Saturday, especially when you score so late.

“But it’s a lesson learnt and we know we should have managed those last few minutes better than we did.

“I thought as a spectacle it was an excellent advert for the league, a really exciting game between two sides that are in great form and a game that could have gone either way.”

The biggest crowd across the SCFL on Saturday afternoon were treated to a thoroughly entertaining afternoon at The Polegrove that ended all square between two of the league’s in-form teams.

Eastbourne struck the first blow after 27 minutes when a deflected free kick beat stand-in Bexhill goalkeeper Charlie Figg.

The Pirates responded equalised just three minutes later when Evan Archibald rose highest at the near post to head in his 21st goal of the season from a Bradley Pritchard corner.

Bexhill finished the half strongly with both Jack Shonk and Archibald going close to adding to the score but failing to convert when well placed.

When Shonk did get the ball into the net, the referee deemed him to have controlled the ball with his arm.

The second half was equally as entertaining, with the home side dominating the ball, but the visitors always looking dangerous on the break.

In the 86th minute Bexhill thought they had won it when Max Walsh hit the back of the net with a headed finish from another Bradley Pritchard delivery.